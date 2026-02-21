Puducherry: BJP, Congress workers clash over Rahul Gandhi's effigy burning
India
Things got heated in Puducherry after BJP workers burned an effigy of Rahul Gandhi on Friday night, protesting a Youth Congress event at the AI Impact Summit in Delhi.
This move led to a violent face-off with Congress workers the next morning.
Several officers injured in clash
In response, Congress supporters tried to burn an effigy of PM Modi and clashed with BJP members near police barricades.
Both sides threw stones, leading police to step in with mild force.
Several officers, including Puducherry's Superintendent of Police Vamseedhar Reddy, suffered minor injuries.
Police have now filed cases against both groups as tensions remain high between the parties.