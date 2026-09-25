Puducherry to pilot fish based midday meals in Yanam schools
Puducherry is planning to serve fish dishes like fish fingers and fish balls in the midday meals at select coastal government schools, starting with a pilot in Yanam.
The idea is to make school lunches more nutritious while supporting local fishermen, with help from the Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA).
MPEDA to train midday meal staff
Women working in these schools, employed in government schools for boiling milk and egg, will be trained by MPEDA to prepare the new dishes.
"The School Education Department will take up the project further, after discussing the proposal with the School Management Committees in the territory," said MPEDA Chairman P. Jawahar.
If all goes well, this could mean tastier lunches for students and better income for local fishing families.