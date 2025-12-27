Pune citizens step out with monitors in hand, measure AQI

A group of citizens in Pune recently undertook an "AQI Walk" to measure the city's air quality. The walk, led by Shweta Vernekar from the NGO Parisar, covered a 1.5-kilometer stretch between Swargate and Mahatma Phule Mandai metro stations. Participants used handheld Airveda monitors to measure particulate matter (PM10 and PM2.5) and the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 20 locations along the route.

Pollution findings AQI walk reveals alarming air pollution levels in Pune The highest AQI of 421 was recorded at Shahu Chowk, a congested area with heavy traffic. The PM2.5 level also peaked at this location, hitting an alarming 269. PM10 levels reached their maximum at 372 in the same area. The experience was both educational and unsettling for participants, who were able to see real-time data on air quality for the first time.

Community response Participants advocate for regular public mapping exercises Kaushal Mehta, a participant from Mukundnagar, expressed how the walk made him realize the proximity of air pollution to his life. He said, "Air pollution is my problem, not someone else's to fix." The session concluded with a group discussion where participants suggested more public mapping exercises near schools and hospitals.

NGO impact Parisar's role in advocating for citizen-driven environmental interventions Parisar, which has been advocating for citizen-driven environmental interventions for over four decades, organized the AQI Walk. The NGO has worked on various issues, including heritage preservation, tree protection, mobility, and air quality governance. Often referred to as "the quiet force behind Pune's green revolution," Parisar continues to push for community involvement in tackling environmental challenges.