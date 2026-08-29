Pune groups plan 2 protests for quieter Ganeshotsav celebrations
India
Pune is gearing up for two citizen-led protests this Sunday, both calling for quieter Ganeshotsav celebrations.
Groups like Sakal Hindu Samaj and the Punekar - Sujaan Nagrikanchi Tham Bhumika protest want to keep the festive spirit alive, just without the blaring speakers and DJs.
Marches at Puram and Goodluck Chowks
The Sakal Hindu Samaj padyatra starts at 10:30am from Puram Chowk, winding through Bajirao Road to Shaniwarwada.
Meanwhile, Punekar - Sujaan Nagrikanchi Tham Bhumika kicks off their protest at 11am from Goodluck Chowk, inviting families to join in.
Both groups say they're not against Ganeshotsav itself; they just hope for celebrations that everyone can enjoy, especially seniors and kids who struggle with loud noise.