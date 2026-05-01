Pune-Mumbai Expressway jammed over 2 hours as missing link opened

Missing link opening prompted diversions, confusion

The new stretch was supposed to make trips safer and faster with its bridges and tunnels, but opening day meant diversions, security arrangements, and confusion, so queues just got longer.

Even MP Supriya Sule found herself stuck in the jam.

Frustrated travelers called out the poor timing and hoped next time there's better planning during busy weekends.

Once these early hiccups settle down, travel should actually get smoother for everyone.