Pune-Mumbai Expressway jammed over 2 hours as missing link opened
If you were heading out on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway this Maharashtra Day, chances are you got stuck, big time.
Traffic crawled for over two hours thanks to a flood of cars headed to spots like Mahabaleshwar for the long weekend.
The timing couldn't have been worse: a brand-new "Missing Link" expressway section opened right in the middle of peak travel, making things even messier.
Missing link opening prompted diversions, confusion
The new stretch was supposed to make trips safer and faster with its bridges and tunnels, but opening day meant diversions, security arrangements, and confusion, so queues just got longer.
Even MP Supriya Sule found herself stuck in the jam.
Frustrated travelers called out the poor timing and hoped next time there's better planning during busy weekends.
Once these early hiccups settle down, travel should actually get smoother for everyone.