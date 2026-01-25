Pune-Mumbai Expressway traffic jam: What caused the massive snarl?
If you were stuck on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway this Saturday, you weren't alone—thousands of people hit the road for the Republic Day long weekend, and things got seriously slow near the Amrutanjan Bridge.
Videos of endless lines of cars quickly made the rounds online, with many asking for better traffic management during busy times.
Why it happened (and what's being done)
The main reason? A huge jump in tourists heading to Lonavla and nearby spots—Superintendent Vijay Deshmukh pointed out that the steep ghat section slowed everyone down even more.
Normally, about 20,000-25,000 vehicles use this route daily, but this weekend saw nearly 90,000!
Emergency teams were set up along the expressway to help with breakdowns, and officials are urging travelers to check advisories and avoid peak hours next time.
Officials are urging advance planning for future long weekends.