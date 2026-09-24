Pune police filed 7 alleged kidnappings across city police stations

The victims range from teenagers (15 and 16) to women in their 40s.

In one case at Vishrambaug, a mother reported her 42-year-old daughter missing; at Bibvewadi, two teenage girls were allegedly lured away.

Other reports include a 22-year-old woman (Nanded City), two more women aged 18 and 42 (Vishrantwadi), and a man reporting his 19-year-old wife missing (Manjari).

All cases were filed as kidnapping cases.