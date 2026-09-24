Pune police filed 7 alleged kidnappings across city police stations
On Wednesday, Pune police filed seven cases of alleged kidnapping involving women and girls across different parts of the city.
The cases popped up across multiple police stations, including Vishrambaug, Bibvewadi, Nanded City, Vishrantwadi, and Manjari.
With all incidents involving unknown suspects, local police are now racing to piece together what happened and find those responsible.
Victims range from 15 to 42
The victims range from teenagers (15 and 16) to women in their 40s.
In one case at Vishrambaug, a mother reported her 42-year-old daughter missing; at Bibvewadi, two teenage girls were allegedly lured away.
Other reports include a 22-year-old woman (Nanded City), two more women aged 18 and 42 (Vishrantwadi), and a man reporting his 19-year-old wife missing (Manjari).
All cases were filed as kidnapping cases.