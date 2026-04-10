Pune police pull over 335 water tankers after 2 deaths
India
After two young people lost their lives in separate accidents involving water tankers, Pune traffic police have stepped up checks on these vehicles.
On April 9, they pulled up 335 tankers for things like entering during rush hour without permission and missing permits.
The move comes after the recent deaths of Gracia Daniel Issa, 22, and Arij Ejaz Sheikh, 19, sparking serious road safety concerns.
Residents call for safer road design
Around 350 cases were filed against vehicles breaking peak-hour rules, as residents voiced frustration over speeding and frequent violations.
Deputy Commissioner Himmat Jadhav shared that residents are worried and called for better road design (things like clearer signs and safer junctions) to help prevent more tragedies.