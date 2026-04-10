Pune police pull over 335 water tankers after 2 deaths India Apr 10, 2026

After two young people lost their lives in separate accidents involving water tankers, Pune traffic police have stepped up checks on these vehicles.

On April 9, they pulled up 335 tankers for things like entering during rush hour without permission and missing permits.

The move comes after the recent deaths of Gracia Daniel Issa, 22, and Arij Ejaz Sheikh, 19, sparking serious road safety concerns.