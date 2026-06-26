Pune realtor Ketan Agarwal pushed off Lohagad Fort, suspects probed India Jun 26, 2026

A tragic twist in Pune: realtor Ketan Agarwal died after being pushed off Lohagad Fort during a trek on June 18.

Now, his fiancee Siya Goyal and her boyfriend Chetan Chaudhary are suspected of plotting the murder together.

Police say Chaudhary tried to cover his tracks by switching off his phone for over 10 hours and using an employee's device, and the prolonged offline period itself raised suspicion.