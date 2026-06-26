Pune realtor Ketan Agarwal pushed off Lohagad Fort, suspects probed
A tragic twist in Pune: realtor Ketan Agarwal died after being pushed off Lohagad Fort during a trek on June 18.
Now, his fiancee Siya Goyal and her boyfriend Chetan Chaudhary are suspected of plotting the murder together.
Police say Chaudhary tried to cover his tracks by switching off his phone for over 10 hours and using an employee's device, and the prolonged offline period itself raised suspicion.
Goyal and Chaudhary exchanged 2,000 calls
Digging deeper, investigators found Goyal and Chaudhary exchanged over 2,000 calls in six months, something Agarwal didn't know about.
Goyal's calmness at Agarwal's funeral and her continued contact with Chaudhary after the incident raised more suspicion.
Police believe these actions point to a possible motive, with both now at the center of their investigation.