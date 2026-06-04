Pune unions launch Marathi lessons for auto and taxi drivers

Pune unions plan to expand classes

The lessons are short and flexible so drivers can join without missing work.

Dattatray Ghule from Shiv Sena Pune says the classes help bridge communication gaps and boost driver confidence.

Nonlocal drivers like Rajesh Kumar from Uttar Pradesh appreciate how learning Marathi shows respect for local culture while improving their service.

With strong interest, unions plan to expand these classes across more auto and taxi stands in Pune soon.