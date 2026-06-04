Pune unions launch Marathi lessons for auto and taxi drivers
India
Pune's auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers are now learning basic Marathi, thanks to new classes set up by transport unions.
Held at auto stands and community centers, these sessions teach key phrases for fares, routes, and destinations, making it easier for drivers and passengers to understand each other.
Pune unions plan to expand classes
The lessons are short and flexible so drivers can join without missing work.
Dattatray Ghule from Shiv Sena Pune says the classes help bridge communication gaps and boost driver confidence.
Nonlocal drivers like Rajesh Kumar from Uttar Pradesh appreciate how learning Marathi shows respect for local culture while improving their service.
With strong interest, unions plan to expand these classes across more auto and taxi stands in Pune soon.