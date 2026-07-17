Pune women refuse driver's request to share ride with stranger
Three women in Pune booked a cab, only to have the driver ask them to let his male friend join their ride because he claimed he was low on CNG.
When the women pushed back, pointing out they'd paid for a private trip, the driver insisted it was just for one kilometer.
The situation left them questioning if this was professional or safe, especially since sharing with a stranger wasn't what they signed up for.
Viral video sparks calls for action
A video of the incident quickly went viral, sparking outrage online.
Many praised the women for standing their ground and demanded strict action against the driver, like banning him from cab apps or reporting him to authorities.
The episode has reignited conversations about making app-based rides safer and more reliable for everyone, especially women.