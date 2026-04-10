Punjab and Haryana hit by excess rain, wheat harvest threatened
India
Punjab and Haryana just got hit with some seriously unusual rain: think 471% above normal in Punjab and 281% extra in Haryana between April 3-9.
With wheat almost ready to harvest, this much water is a big problem for both the amount and quality of the crop.
Fazilka, Moga rainfall spikes damage crops
Some districts like Fazilka and Moga saw rainfall spikes of up to 1,639%, leading to damaged crops and waterlogged fields.
Farmers are worried about grain quality taking a hit, especially since another round of bad weather could arrive from April 15.
Meteorological observations say drier days are ahead, but everyone's keeping an eye on what comes next.