Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann launches ₹1cr 'Punjab da Crorepati' quiz
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann just kicked off Punjab Da Crorepati, a quiz contest for 15- to 30-year-olds across the state.
It's all about testing your knowledge of Punjab's history, culture, and geography, with a massive ₹1 crore up for grabs if you win.
Registration is open until November 28 through the official app on Google Play and the Apple App Store.
Contest's 11 rounds use 50,000 questions
The contest has 11 rounds, nine online and two offline, with questions similar to state recruitment exams, pulled from a huge 50,000-question bank.
Besides the top prize, there are cash rewards for runners-up and top performers too.
Mann says it's a great way to prep for competitive exams while having fun, and promises everything will be fair and transparent.
The big finale is set for December 17.