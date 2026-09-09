Punjab employees end strike after no-punishment assurance, seek ₹14,191cr DA
India
Punjab government workers just wrapped up a two-day pen-down strike after Chief Secretary KAP Sinha promised there'd be no punishments for protesting.
Things got tense when the government threatened "no work, no pay" and strict action, but the real issue is employees want their ₹14,191 crore in dearness allowance (DA) arrears paid out.
Unions to stage mock Vidhan Sabha
Even though this round of striking is over, union leaders say they're not done fighting yet.
They're planning a mock Vidhan Sabha session on September 30 and protests outside ministers' homes in October.
For now, workers are back at their desks, but they're clear: they expect their dues before things return to normal.