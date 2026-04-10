Punjab government to challenge High Court order on ₹15000cr DA

Punjab spends ₹3200cr monthly on salaries

Punjab spends over half its tax revenue, about ₹3,200 crore every month, just on salaries.

Finance Minister Harpal Cheema shared that clearing old DA dues alone would need ₹15,000 crore, inherited from the Congress government.

With six DA installments still unpaid, the financial squeeze could affect welfare schemes like the monthly aid for Scheduled Caste women.

The state says it simply doesn't have enough funds right now and hopes the court will reconsider its order.