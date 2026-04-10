Punjab Health Minister enforces no-work no-pay while students cover nurses
India
Punjab's Health Minister has rolled out a no-work, no-pay policy for nurses striking at three government medical colleges.
The protest is over salary demands: the nurses want their grade pay bumped up to ₹4,600.
With the strike declared illegal and patient care at risk, nursing students are stepping in to help out (without pay) until things settle down.
Unions object and minister defends students
Nurse unions aren't happy about students handling patients, pointing out that guidelines require supervision by registered nurses.
They argue that around 1,500 newer hires are underpaid and deserve better salaries and job status.
Meanwhile, the minister insists the students are up to the task and can support patients for now.