Punjab Health Minister enforces no-work no-pay while students cover nurses India Apr 10, 2026

Punjab's Health Minister has rolled out a no-work, no-pay policy for nurses striking at three government medical colleges.

The protest is over salary demands: the nurses want their grade pay bumped up to ₹4,600.

With the strike declared illegal and patient care at risk, nursing students are stepping in to help out (without pay) until things settle down.