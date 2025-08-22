Next Article
Punjab man kills wife over drug addiction discussion
A tragic incident unfolded in Kharar, Punjab, where Kamjit Singh allegedly killed his wife Raj Kaur following a fight about his drug habit.
The murder happened on August 13, 2024.
Kamjit reportedly strangled Raj with a T-shirt and, with help from his friend Sukhdeep Singh, disposed of her body.
Both accused behind bars
Raj's family grew worried when they couldn't reach her after August 10.
When they visited her home on August 20, Kamjit avoided their questions but eventually confessed under pressure from both the family and police.
Both Kamjit and Sukhdeep have been arrested and face serious charges including murder and destroying evidence.
Police recovered Raj's body from a canal, strengthening their case as investigations continue.