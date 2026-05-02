Punjab orders 7-day reports after over 334,000 stray dog bites
India
Punjab is rolling out new plans to tackle a sharp rise in stray dog bites: more than 334,000 cases were reported last year alone.
Local Government Minister Sanjeev Arora has directed municipal corporation commissioners and additional deputy commissioners to submit detailed action-taken reports within seven days, saying public safety is a top priority.
Sterilization and rabies vaccination drives planned
The government wants to ramp up sterilization drives and mass rabies vaccinations for strays.
They're also planning better shelters for aggressive dogs and improved waste management so there's less food lying around for strays.
Plus, expect more public awareness campaigns on how to safely interact with street dogs, all with help from local authorities, vets, and NGOs working together.