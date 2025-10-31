Next Article
Punjab Police bust cross-border arms smuggling ring, 7 held
India
Punjab Police just broke up a cross-border arms smuggling ring connected to Pakistan, arresting seven people in Amritsar—including a juvenile.
The group allegedly used social media to work with handlers across the border, moving illegal weapons into Punjab.
15 pistols recovered from suspects
Officers recovered 15 pistols—nine of them Glock 9mm—from the suspects.
FIRs have been filed at the Cantonment police station, and investigations are underway to map out the full network.
This bust is part of ongoing efforts by Punjab Police to crack down on illegal arms and keep the region safer.