UAE: Kerala nurses save passenger's life on mid-air cardiac arrest
Two Kerala nurses, Abhijith Jees and Ajeesh Nelson, jumped into action when a fellow passenger had a cardiac arrest just 20 minutes after takeoff on their Air Arabia flight to Abu Dhabi.
Even though it was their first trip abroad for work, they stayed calm and performed CPR, restoring his pulse and breathing mid-air.
The man was later handed over to the hospital
Dr. Arif Abdul Khadir, also on board, helped stabilize the patient with IV fluids and kept an eye on his vitals until landing.
After touching down, airport medical staff confirmed the passenger was stable.
The man's family later shared heartfelt thanks to the nurses and doctor—saying things could have turned out very differently without their quick help.