Next Article
No rain, pleasant temperatures: IMD forecasts Bengaluru's weather for next week
India
Bengaluru is in for a chill week with mostly sunny skies and no rain from October 31 to November 6, says the IMD.
Expect daytime highs around 29-30°C and nights dipping to a comfy 19-20°C, with moderate humidity and just a hint of clouds.
Ideal weather for outdoor activities
This means you can plan outdoor hangouts, travel, or just enjoy your daily routine without worrying about sudden downpours or crazy heat.
Basically, it's the perfect weather for getting out and making the most of the city.