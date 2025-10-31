Indian Railways introduces automatic lower berth allotment for seniors, women
Indian Railways just rolled out some booking changes—now you can only book tickets up to 60 days in advance (down from 120), and there's provision for automatic lower berth allotment for seniors, women over 45, and pregnant women, subject to availability at the time of booking.
Still, getting a lower berth isn't always guaranteed, so some folks are missing out on their preferred spots.
Other changes include seat-sharing on side lower berths
Lower berths are given if available at booking; if not, staff may reassign any that open up later.
You can also choose to book only if a lower berth is available.
Sleeping hours in reserved coaches are set from 10pm to 6am with seat-sharing required on side lower berths during the day under RAC.
Plus, the new RailOne app lets you book both reserved and unreserved tickets in one place—though snagging that perfect seat can still be tricky.