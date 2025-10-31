Indian Navy closely monitoring Chinese ships in Indian Ocean
The Indian Navy isn't taking any chances when it comes to security at sea.
Right now, they're watching every Chinese naval and research vessel that enters the Indian Ocean.
At any given time, there are about 40-50 extra-regional ships in the region, including China's high-tech Yuan Wang-5, which is known for tracking missiles and gathering intel.
Navy's expansion plans
To stay ahead, the Navy has already added 10 new ships and a submarine this year, with four more vessels joining soon.
Big picture: they're aiming for over 200 warships by 2035 to keep India's maritime presence strong.
Why it matters
The Indian Ocean is a major highway for global trade and energy.
By boosting its fleet and staying alert, India is making sure these routes stay safe—and showing it's serious about strengthening its maritime presence in the region.