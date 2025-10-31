Darjeeling's Mahakal Temple offers rental ghagras after banning miniskirts

Dress code compliance

Rental ghagras available at nominal fee

With mini-skirts banned, the temple now offers rental ghagras or long skirts at a nominal fee before entering. Visitors can borrow these by paying ₹100 as security, which is partially refunded upon return. The remaining amount is used as a usage charge. The proceeds from this initiative will be used for welfare activities such as providing food and medicines to poor patients and funding education for underprivileged children, according to the committee.