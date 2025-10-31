Darjeeling's Mahakal Temple offers rental ghagras after banning miniskirts
What's the story
The Mahakal Temple in Darjeeling, West Bengal, has introduced a new dress code prohibiting women from wearing mini-skirts or short dresses. The decision was taken by the Mahakal Mandir Puja and Welfare Committee (MMPWC) to maintain the temple's sanctity. "Wearing short dresses and miniskirts doesn't suit the sanctity of the temple," the Indian Express quoted Meghraj Rai, president of MMPWC, as saying.
Dress code compliance
Rental ghagras available at nominal fee
With mini-skirts banned, the temple now offers rental ghagras or long skirts at a nominal fee before entering. Visitors can borrow these by paying ₹100 as security, which is partially refunded upon return. The remaining amount is used as a usage charge. The proceeds from this initiative will be used for welfare activities such as providing food and medicines to poor patients and funding education for underprivileged children, according to the committee.
Ongoing debate
Controversy over dress code and trial status
The dress code has sparked a debate, especially over the absence of similar restrictions for men wearing shorts. Committee general secretary Kishore Gazmer defended the move, saying the temple is not against anyone's choice of clothing, "but at times it gets awkward, and we have received complaints." The temple houses both Hindu deities and Lord Buddha idols. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who recently visited the temple, announced that a similar but grander temple will be built in Siliguri.