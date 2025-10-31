Next Article
Depression in Arabian Sea causes Gujarat's daytime temperature drop
India
Gujarat just had a weather twist—daytime temperatures dropped nearly 10°C below normal while nights got about 5°C warmer than usual.
This odd shift followed five days of post-monsoon rain caused by a depression in the Arabian Sea.
Most places stayed under 30°C during the day, except Naliya in Bhuj.
Thick cloud cover trapped heat, blocked sun
Rain hit 54 talukas on Friday, with Gandevi seeing the most at 22mm.
The IMD explained that thick cloud cover trapped heat at night and blocked daytime sun, causing these extremes.
Ahmedabad and Rajkot both saw highs almost 10°C below average, while Deesa's nighttime low was nearly 5°C above normal.