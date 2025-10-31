BJP leader arrested for making man kneel over parking dispute India Oct 31, 2025

In Meerut, BJP Kisan Morcha vice-president Vikul Chaprana was arrested and expelled from his party after he and his group forced a cloth trader, Satyam Rastogi, to kneel and rub his nose on the road.

This happened outside a minister's office following a dispute over parking.

Police were present but didn't step in.