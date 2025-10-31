Next Article
BJP leader arrested for making man kneel over parking dispute
In Meerut, BJP Kisan Morcha vice-president Vikul Chaprana was arrested and expelled from his party after he and his group forced a cloth trader, Satyam Rastogi, to kneel and rub his nose on the road.
This happened outside a minister's office following a dispute over parking.
Police were present but didn't step in.
Video went viral, leading to public outrage
A video of the incident quickly went viral, leading to public outrage—especially since police officers just watched.
Four cops were suspended for not acting, and opposition parties called out political misuse of power.
The case has sparked bigger conversations about accountability and how political connections can complicate justice.