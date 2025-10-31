Jewar airport to start operations in December 2025
Noida's new international airport at Jewar is gearing up to welcome its first passengers in December 2025.
Starting with domestic daytime flights, it'll soon become NCR's second big air hub, with international flights expected by mid-2026.
What are calibration flights?
Right now, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is running calibration flights—basically testing all the tech and runways before opening day.
IndiGo, Air India Express, and Akasa Air will be among the first airlines flying out.
Once safety checks are done, expect a gradual move to round-the-clock operations.
Capacity and international flights
The airport aims to handle up to 12 million travelers each year—about half that in its very first year.
International flights will take off after thorough readiness checks to make sure everything runs smoothly from day one.