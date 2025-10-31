Next Article
What is the winter Char Dham Yatra that few know
India
When winter hits the Himalayas and snow closes Uttarakhand's famous Char Dham temples—Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri—the tradition of Winter Char Dham Yatra kicks in.
Instead of stopping rituals, the deities are moved to nearby towns at lower altitudes so worship can continue without a break.
The deities are moved to lower altitudes
Moving the idols isn't just practical—it's a heartfelt ritual that keeps daily prayers going through harsh winters.
Lord Shiva heads to Ukhimath, Lord Vishnu to Joshimath, Goddess Ganga to Mukhba, and Goddess Yamuna to Kharsali.
For pilgrims, it's a chance for more personal worship in quieter settings while still soaking up the spiritual vibe—even when everything's blanketed in snow.