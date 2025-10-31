What is the winter Char Dham Yatra that few know

The deities are moved to lower altitudes

Moving the idols isn't just practical—it's a heartfelt ritual that keeps daily prayers going through harsh winters.

Lord Shiva heads to Ukhimath, Lord Vishnu to Joshimath, Goddess Ganga to Mukhba, and Goddess Yamuna to Kharsali.

For pilgrims, it's a chance for more personal worship in quieter settings while still soaking up the spiritual vibe—even when everything's blanketed in snow.