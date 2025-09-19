IMD warns of heavy rain, thunderstorms in Arunachal Pradesh
Heads up, Arunachal Pradesh!
The IMD has put out a 'yellow' alert for several districts from September 19 to 23, warning of heavy rain and thunderstorms—including West Kameng, Papum Pare, and Lower Subansiri.
Locals are being asked to stay cautious as there's a real risk of flooding and landslides over the next few days.
Rainfall expected on different days
Rain will be on and off across the state, with lighter showers in central areas on September 20 and heavier downpours moving into the Siang belt and eastern districts.
Thunderstorms are likely around September 21-22 in Upper Subansiri, East Siang, Changlang, Tirap, and nearby regions.
By September 23, rainfall will be more scattered but could still cause trouble—so keep an eye on weather updates and take care if you're out and about.