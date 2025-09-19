IMD warns of heavy rain, thunderstorms in Arunachal Pradesh

Rainfall expected on different days

Rain will be on and off across the state, with lighter showers in central areas on September 20 and heavier downpours moving into the Siang belt and eastern districts.

Thunderstorms are likely around September 21-22 in Upper Subansiri, East Siang, Changlang, Tirap, and nearby regions.

By September 23, rainfall will be more scattered but could still cause trouble—so keep an eye on weather updates and take care if you're out and about.