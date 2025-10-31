Next Article
Kerala: 16 students injured in partial gallery collapse
India
At a private college in Kottayam, Kerala, a temporary gallery gave way during a morning event on Friday, sending 16 NCC and NSS students from various units to the hospital.
The good news: no one was seriously hurt.
The students were standing on the makeshift structure for a headcount when it suddenly collapsed beneath them.
Some got their legs stuck in the broken parts but were quickly taken to nearby hospitals.
Thankfully, everyone escaped with minor injuries.
This accident is a wake-up call about safety at school events—temporary setups can be risky if not checked properly.
It's a reminder that organizers need to take safety inspections seriously so everyone stays safe at future programs.