Punjab reports 5,835 stubble burning cases 1.0855Cr fines this season
Punjab is struggling with a wave of stubble burning: 5,835 cases have been reported this season across 23 districts.
To tackle the pollution, authorities have slapped ₹1,08,55,000 in fines so far, with Patiala district alone making up nearly one-14th of all incidents.
Punjab collects 40L files 1,800+ FIRs
The government isn't just handing out penalties: more than 2,000 cases have seen fines and around ₹40 lakh has already been collected.
More than 1,800 FIRs have been registered against violators, and officials themselves are facing heat: legal action has started in 35 cases where they failed to prevent burning.
The message is clear: everyone's being held accountable to help clean up Punjab's air.