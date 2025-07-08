Next Article
Punjab teen humiliated for aiding inter-caste marriage
In Punjab's Seeda village, a 17-year-old Dalit boy named Harjot Singh was allegedly paraded half-naked and attacked by a group who accused him of helping his friend marry outside their caste.
The attackers shaved his head and beard, blackened his face, filmed the ordeal, and forced him through the village—leaving him injured and deeply shaken.
Victim's family not involved in marriage
The victim's family says they weren't involved in the marriage, insisting it was the couple's own choice.
Police have registered an FIR under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and other charges. One suspect has been arrested while others are still being tracked down.
The boy is recovering in hospital as his family calls for justice against everyone responsible.