Punjab transfers 31 officers under Election Commission instructions before polls
Punjab just switched up its police team, moving 31 officers, including eight IPS and 23 PPS, to new roles.
This big reshuffle is all about gearing up for the upcoming assembly elections, following instructions from the Election Commission.
Plus, six districts now have fresh senior superintendents of police (SSPs) in charge.
Punjab police reshuffles multiple senior postings
Gurpreet Singh Bhullar is now inspector general of police (IGP), Border Range, Amritsar, while Harmanbir Singh steps in as commissioner of police in Amritsar.
Bhullar's earlier transfer was tied to his comments on a supposed terror plot.
Other notable moves: Bathinda SSP Jyoti Yadav heads to Chandigarh as commandant, 82nd Battalion, Punjab Armed Police (PAP), Chandigarh, with Suhail Qasim Mir taking her place; Patiala SSP Varun Sharma shifts as Mohali SSP, and Harmandeep Singh Hans will take over as Patiala SSP in Patiala.
Mansa, Malerkotla, and Pathankot also get new SSPs as part of this election-ready shakeup.