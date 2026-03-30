Punjab uncovers 200cr tax evasion across 882 hospitality establishments India Mar 30, 2026

Punjab just uncovered a massive ₹200 crore tax evasion scam in its hospitality sector, 882 establishments — including dhabas, restaurants, eateries, bakeries, sweet shops and catering services — are under the scanner.

The probe suggests the real number could hit ₹500 crore.

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema shared that even a quick check of 239 places showed hidden sales worth ₹50 crore, resulting in a tax liability of about ₹2.54 crore, of which roughly ₹2.02 crore has already been recovered (leaving about ₹52 lakh outstanding).