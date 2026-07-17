Puri Rath Yatra sees large crowds despite rain, 2 die
India
The Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri drew massive crowds despite heavy rain, but sadly, two people lost their lives.
While some worried about a possible stampede after confusion near Marichikote Chowk, the government quickly clarified there was no crowd crush or mishap.
Mukesh Mahaling cites suffocation, cardiac arrest
Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling explained both deaths were due to medical emergencies: one from suffocation and one from cardiac arrest.
Over 100 devotees needed care for dehydration and breathing issues, but authorities managed things well with help from police and volunteers.
Opposition leader and former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed grief and urged stronger crowd control for the remainder of the festival.