Rabies scare in Chhattisgarh village after goat meat ritual
A rabies scare broke out in Sarganwa village, Chhattisgarh, after about 400 people ate goat meat during a religious ceremony on December 28, 2025—unaware that one of the goats had been bitten by a rabid dog just days earlier.
The goat was sacrificed as part of the Nikali Puja tradition, and its meat was shared widely at the event.
Panic and medical response
Villagers only found out about the dog's bite after eating, sparking fear and frustration toward local leaders for not sharing this detail sooner.
Many families kept their kids indoors and demanded anti-rabies treatment.
While experts said cooked meat lowers rabies risk, health officials set up a medical camp to check everyone who ate the meat and provide vaccines if needed.
As villager Ajit Yadav put it, "Now the entire village is scared."