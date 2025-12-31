Rabies scare in Chhattisgarh village after goat meat ritual

Panic and medical response

Villagers only found out about the dog's bite after eating, sparking fear and frustration toward local leaders for not sharing this detail sooner.

Many families kept their kids indoors and demanded anti-rabies treatment.

While experts said cooked meat lowers rabies risk, health officials set up a medical camp to check everyone who ate the meat and provide vaccines if needed.

As villager Ajit Yadav put it, "Now the entire village is scared."