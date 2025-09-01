Radha Ashtami: Barsana's Shri Radharani Temple hosts thousands in celebrations India Sep 01, 2025

On Sunday, thousands flocked to Barsana's Shri Radharani Temple for Radha Ashtami, celebrating the birth of Goddess Radha with vibrant rituals and devotion.

For the first time, the district streamed the festivities live so people everywhere could join in.

Security was tight as devotees sang, danced in rain showers (seen as a blessing), and took part in age-old ceremonies across sacred sites.