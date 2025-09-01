Radha Ashtami: Barsana's Shri Radharani Temple hosts thousands in celebrations
On Sunday, thousands flocked to Barsana's Shri Radharani Temple for Radha Ashtami, celebrating the birth of Goddess Radha with vibrant rituals and devotion.
For the first time, the district streamed the festivities live so people everywhere could join in.
Security was tight as devotees sang, danced in rain showers (seen as a blessing), and took part in age-old ceremonies across sacred sites.
Rumors of stampede at temple were false
Early morning prayers kicked off at Rawal village—believed to be Radha's birthplace—while other temples saw prashad tossed into crowds and sevayats bathed with milk blends.
Evening processions of Radha-Krishna idols added to the buzz.
And if you heard rumors about a stampede online, police set the record straight: it was just a barrier collapse during rain, quickly handled with everyone kept safe.