Rae Bareli potter gets ₹1.25cr GST notice for fraud
India
Mohammad Saeed, a potter from Rae Bareli, was stunned to get a ₹1.25 crore GST notice for companies in Patna he's never even heard of.
He says a villager helped him obtain PAN and Aadhaar to apply for a loan; he never got the loan and later lost the documents, which he believes were then misused.
Saeed's family has asked District Magistrate to investigate
Saeed's family didn't realize what the first tax notice meant since they couldn't read it; only when another one arrived on February 15 did they understand how serious things were.
Now, they've asked the District Magistrate to investigate the misuse of his ID documents.
Saeed is anxious but hopeful that officials will step in and clear things up soon.