Railway Board approves 2 220km/h design-speed trainsets 2027-28
Big update: Indian Railways plans to manufacture two brand-new high-speed trainsets for the 2027-28 program that have a design speed of 220km/h and a maximum operating speed of 200km/h, making them even quicker than the current < em>Vande Bharat Express, which has a design speed of 180km/h.
The Railway Board has officially approved these trains for production in 2027-28, with the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai leading the charge.
BEML wins ₹866.87cr trainset contract
BEML has landed the contract to design and build both eight-car trainsets, with a total project cost of ₹866.87 crore.
Besides being a speed boost for travelers (hello, shorter trips!), this move will also support manufacturing at ICF.
It's another step toward making India's rail network faster and more efficient.