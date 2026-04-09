Railway Board approves 2 220km/h design-speed trainsets 2027-28 India Apr 09, 2026

Big update: Indian Railways plans to manufacture two brand-new high-speed trainsets for the 2027-28 program that have a design speed of 220km/h and a maximum operating speed of 200km/h, making them even quicker than the current < em>Vande Bharat Express, which has a design speed of 180km/h.

The Railway Board has officially approved these trains for production in 2027-28, with the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai leading the charge.