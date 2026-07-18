Railway constable Khatib posed as Mumbai officer for 15 years
Turns out, a railway police constable named Mohammad Gaus Ibrahim Khatib managed to fake being a senior police officer in Mumbai for 15 years, showing up at public events, rubbing shoulders with Bollywood celebrities, and convincing people he was the real deal.
His run ended when one of his victims, Yash Madhura, realized something was off after losing money in a bogus loan deal and being asked for more in a property scam.
Crew scammed businessmen with fake IDs
Khatib wasn't working alone; his crew included people pretending to be doctors and top government officials. Together, they scammed several people, including businessmen, out of lakhs by promising fake jobs and recoveries.
Police have seized fake IDs but are still hunting for his uniform.
Five cases are now registered against him under the new criminal code.