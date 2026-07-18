Railway constable Khatib posed as Mumbai officer for 15 years

Turns out, a railway police constable named Mohammad Gaus Ibrahim Khatib managed to fake being a senior police officer in Mumbai for 15 years, showing up at public events, rubbing shoulders with Bollywood celebrities, and convincing people he was the real deal.

His run ended when one of his victims, Yash Madhura, realized something was off after losing money in a bogus loan deal and being asked for more in a property scam.