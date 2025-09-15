Next Article
Rain-related deaths in Hyderabad ; weather department issues alert
Hyderabad is in for another rainy Monday, with the weather department forecasting light to moderate showers and a chance of thunderstorms.
Expect gusty winds up to 40km/h, which could mean waterlogged roads and slow traffic in some areas.
3 people swept away during heavy downpour
On Sunday, parts of Hyderabad saw heavy downpours—Musheerabad got nearly 9.5cm of rain, while Maredpally and Himayatnagar weren't far behind.
This led to flooded streets and overflowing drains in several neighborhoods.
Sadly, three people were swept away during the bad weather, highlighting just how serious these rains can get.