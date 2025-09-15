UP woman thrashes husband outside court after 'triple talaq' pronouncement

A woman in Uttar Pradesh 's Rampur district was seen thrashing her husband with slippers outside a court. The incident occurred after the husband pronounced "triple talaq" to the wife, identified as Asiya. The couple has two daughters together. Asiya alleged that she was subjected to regular beatings by her husband and in-laws, prompting her to seek refuge at her maternal home.

Legal proceedings What happened during court proceedings Asiya had filed a case in family court seeking maintenance about five months ago. On Friday, she reached the court with her maternal aunt for a hearing. Her husband and father-in-law were also present at the hearing. After the proceedings, Asiya alleged that her husband and father-in-law hurled abuses at her and pressured her to withdraw the case.

Escalating tensions Asiya hits her husband outside court Asiya alleged that her husband and father-in-law hurled abuses at her and that her husband went on to pronounce triple talaq. Angered, she hit her husband with slippers. The incident drew a crowd and was recorded on video, which later went viral on social media. Bystanders intervened to separate the two sides.

Twitter Post Visuals of the altercation Kalesh between Husband-Wife outside the court, a wife beats her husband with slippers, five strikes in five second: chased him, grabbed him by the collar, and tore his clothes after he gave her triple talaq, Rampur UP. pic.twitter.com/Bt6RY2Usa1 — Ashish Kumar (@BaapofOption) September 14, 2025