UP woman thrashes husband outside court after 'triple talaq' pronouncement
What's the story
A woman in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur district was seen thrashing her husband with slippers outside a court. The incident occurred after the husband pronounced "triple talaq" to the wife, identified as Asiya. The couple has two daughters together. Asiya alleged that she was subjected to regular beatings by her husband and in-laws, prompting her to seek refuge at her maternal home.
Legal proceedings
What happened during court proceedings
Asiya had filed a case in family court seeking maintenance about five months ago. On Friday, she reached the court with her maternal aunt for a hearing. Her husband and father-in-law were also present at the hearing. After the proceedings, Asiya alleged that her husband and father-in-law hurled abuses at her and pressured her to withdraw the case.
Escalating tensions
Asiya hits her husband outside court
Asiya alleged that her husband and father-in-law hurled abuses at her and that her husband went on to pronounce triple talaq. Angered, she hit her husband with slippers. The incident drew a crowd and was recorded on video, which later went viral on social media. Bystanders intervened to separate the two sides.
Twitter Post
Visuals of the altercation
Kalesh between Husband-Wife outside the court, a wife beats her husband with slippers, five strikes in five second: chased him, grabbed him by the collar, and tore his clothes after he gave her triple talaq, Rampur UP. pic.twitter.com/Bt6RY2Usa1— Ashish Kumar (@BaapofOption) September 14, 2025
Legal action
Asiya files complaint at Superintendent of Police office
Asiya is a resident of Bambura village in the Khajuria area of Rampur and was married to Ashid Ali of Dheemri village in 2018. Asiya has since filed a complaint at the Superintendent of Police's office against her husband and father-in-law. She is seeking an FIR against them for their alleged actions. "I want justice now. No man should divorce someone's daughter like that," she said in a statement after the incident.