Delhi bureaucrat dies after rash driver hits motorcycle: Report
Navjot Singh, a Deputy Secretary in the Finance Ministry, lost his life on Sunday after a BMW driven by Gaganpreet Makkad crashed into his motorcycle near Dhaula Kuan, Delhi.
Singh and his wife were heading home from Gurudwara Bangla Sahib when the accident happened.
Singh was declared dead at the hospital, while his wife was left seriously injured.
Instead of being taken to nearby major hospitals like AIIMS or Safdarjung, both were rushed to Nulife Hospital in GTB Nagar—about 17km away.
Singh's family suspects this choice was influenced by Makkad's personal connections and worry it may have delayed urgent care.
Police have filed an FIR for rash driving and culpable homicide not amounting to murder.
Investigations are ongoing, with Singh's son asking for CCTV footage to clarify what happened during and after the crash.