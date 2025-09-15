Delhi bureaucrat dies after rash driver hits motorcycle: Report

Both were rushed to Nulife Hospital in GTB Nagar

Instead of being taken to nearby major hospitals like AIIMS or Safdarjung, both were rushed to Nulife Hospital in GTB Nagar—about 17km away.

Singh's family suspects this choice was influenced by Makkad's personal connections and worry it may have delayed urgent care.

Police have filed an FIR for rash driving and culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Investigations are ongoing, with Singh's son asking for CCTV footage to clarify what happened during and after the crash.