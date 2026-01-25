Rajasthan: 2 killed as speeding car rams into food cart
India
A quiet Sunday morning in Udaipur turned tragic when a speeding car crashed into a roadside food cart, killing two men—Abdul Majid and Mohammad Imran—while they were having breakfast near the Bank of Baroda in Ambamata.
The crash was so severe that the car overturned, leaving the community shaken.
Locals protest as police hunt for driver
The accident sparked outrage among locals, leading to roadblocks and traffic jams until police stepped in to calm things down.
The driver took off right after the crash, and now authorities are actively searching for them while investigating how this happened.