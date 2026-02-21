Rajasthan: 6-year-old girl dies after makeshift blackboard falls on her

Investigation launched into incident

After the tragedy, authorities launched an investigation into whether the school followed proper safety measures.

The district collector ordered an official probe and a committee is preparing a report for the state government.

The school operator showed up at the hospital after initially being missing, but no charges have been filed yet as officials wait for Preeti's family to file a complaint.

This follows another deadly school building collapse in Rajasthan that raised concerns about student safety across the state.