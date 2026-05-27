Rajasthan HC upholds Asaram Bapu's life sentence in rape case
What's the story
The Rajasthan High Court has upheld the life sentence of self-styled godman Asaram Bapu in the 2013 minor rape case. The Jodhpur bench dismissed his appeal against the 2018 conviction by a trial court. However, it acquitted him of gangrape and criminal conspiracy charges. The court also ordered Asaram to surrender despite him being on interim bail for medical reasons.
Verdict details
Asaram acquitted of gangrape, conspiracy charges
The division bench of Justice Arun Kumar Monga and Justice Yogendra Kumar Purohit held that the rape charges under IPC, sexual assault under the POCSO Act, and offenses under the Juvenile Justice Act had been proved. However, they found insufficient evidence for gangrape and criminal conspiracy charges. Asaram's co-accused Sharatchandra and Shilpi were acquitted of all charges by the court.
Case history
Know about the case
Asaram was arrested in 2013 when two of his followers filed a sexual assault case against him, alleging that he assaulted their daughter. Police said the couple, who had sent the girl to one of his ashrams for spiritual lessons, was summoned to see her because she was "under the influence of some supernatural ghostly powers." They were subsequently instructed to take their daughter to Jodhpur to meet the guru.
Conviction
He was convicted in April 2018
After they arrived at the ashram, Asaram summoned the victim to his room under the guise of "curing" her. He then raped the victim while her parents waited outside chanting his prayers, according to authorities. According to police, the guru forced the child to perform sexual acts on him and threatened to murder her family if she told anybody about it. He was convicted in April 2018 by a special POCSO court and sentenced to life imprisonment.