Rajasthan HC upholds Asaram Bapu's life sentence in rape case 

The Rajasthan High Court has upheld the life sentence of self-styled godman Asaram Bapu in the 2013 minor rape case. The Jodhpur bench dismissed his appeal against the 2018 conviction by a trial court. However, it acquitted him of gangrape and criminal conspiracy charges. The court also ordered Asaram to surrender despite him being on interim bail for medical reasons.

Verdict details Asaram acquitted of gangrape, conspiracy charges The division bench of Justice Arun Kumar Monga and Justice Yogendra Kumar Purohit held that the rape charges under IPC, sexual assault under the POCSO Act, and offenses under the Juvenile Justice Act had been proved. However, they found insufficient evidence for gangrape and criminal conspiracy charges. Asaram's co-accused Sharatchandra and Shilpi were acquitted of all charges by the court.

Case history Know about the case Asaram was arrested in 2013 when two of his followers filed a sexual assault case against him, alleging that he assaulted their daughter. Police said the couple, who had sent the girl to one of his ashrams for spiritual lessons, was summoned to see her because she was "under the influence of some supernatural ghostly powers." They were subsequently instructed to take their daughter to Jodhpur to meet the guru.

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