Rajasthan High Court upholds Asaram Bapu life sentence for rape
India
The Rajasthan High Court has confirmed a life sentence for Asaram Bapu, the controversial godman, after upholding his conviction for raping a 16-year-old girl at his Jodhpur ashram in 2013.
While the court stood firm on charges like wrongful confinement and trafficking, it dropped conspiracy and gang rape charges since there was not enough evidence.
The victim's story was found credible, but only Asaram was held responsible.
Sharatchandra and Shilpi acquitted
Sharatchandra and Shilpi, who were tied to the victim's school and hostel and had been sentenced earlier for criminal conspiracy, were acquitted because the court could not link them directly to the crime.
Meanwhile, Asaram is out on medical bail until July 7, but must surrender.