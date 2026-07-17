Rajasthan High Court upholds Asaram Bapu life sentence for rape

The Rajasthan High Court has confirmed a life sentence for Asaram Bapu, the controversial godman, after upholding his conviction for raping a 16-year-old girl at his Jodhpur ashram in 2013.

While the court stood firm on charges like wrongful confinement and trafficking, it dropped conspiracy and gang rape charges since there was not enough evidence.

The victim's story was found credible, but only Asaram was held responsible.