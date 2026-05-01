Rajasthan launches online Census 2027 self-enumeration, Haribhau Bagde urges participation
India
Rajasthan has rolled out an online self-enumeration option for Census 2027, making it easier for people to share their household information from their phones or laptops.
Governor Haribhau Bagde kicked off the initiative, saying that getting everyone involved is key to national progress.
Rajasthan residents self-enumerate May 1-15 2026
From May 1 to May 15, 2026, residents can log in with their mobile numbers and fill out details about their families on the official portal.
This digital step comes before the usual door-to-door survey and aims to speed things up and make data collection smoother.
Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma even filled out his own form at the launch, highlighting how this move supports India's push toward a more digital future.