Rajasthan launches Sarthak Naam Abhiyan enabling parents to rename students
India
Rajasthan is set to launch a new campaign called Sarthak Naam Abhiyan to help students drop names that are embarrassing or meaningless.
The idea is to make sure no one feels awkward or singled out because of their name at school.
Parents get to pick fresh, positive names for their kids from a list of 2,000 to 3,000 options put together by the education department.
Rajasthan government schools monitor substance use
Along with the name changes, schools will start keeping an eye on staff using tobacco or other substances on campus.
The goal? To create a more respectful and encouraging environment for everyone in Rajasthan's government schools.