Rajasthan launches Sarthak Naam Abhiyan enabling parents to rename students India Apr 09, 2026

Rajasthan is set to launch a new campaign called Sarthak Naam Abhiyan to help students drop names that are embarrassing or meaningless.

The idea is to make sure no one feels awkward or singled out because of their name at school.

Parents get to pick fresh, positive names for their kids from a list of 2,000 to 3,000 options put together by the education department.