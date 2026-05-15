Rajasthan NEET aspirant Pradeep dies by suicide after paper leak
A 23-year-old NEET aspirant named Pradeep from Rajasthan died by suicide on May 15 after the sudden cancelation of the NEET 2026 exam due to a paper leak.
His family shared that he was deeply affected, as this setback crushed his hopes of getting into a government medical college.
Sadly, Pradeep's story is one of several linked to the ongoing NEET paper leak controversy.
CBI detains chemistry lecturer PV Kulkarni
Pradeep had been preparing for four years and was aiming for his third attempt at NEET.
Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation has detained PV Kulkarni, a chemistry lecturer involved in the paper leak, and was bringing him to Delhi.
The scandal has not only raised big questions about exam fairness but also highlighted growing concerns around student mental health.